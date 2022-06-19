Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

TRV stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.