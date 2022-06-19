Winfield Associates Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

