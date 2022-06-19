Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,648,000 after buying an additional 1,649,433 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
