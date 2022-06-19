Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.69. 82,602,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,650,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

