Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after buying an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 730,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

