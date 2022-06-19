Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $191.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

