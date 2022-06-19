Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 3,304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.