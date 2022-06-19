Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,085 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

