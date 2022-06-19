Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

