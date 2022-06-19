Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

