Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 614 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

