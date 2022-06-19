Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,664 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.