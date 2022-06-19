Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

