Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,929 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

