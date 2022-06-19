WealthNavi Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 27.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 1.38% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,479,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

