Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 271,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

