Warburg Research Reiterates €13.90 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Warburg Research set a €13.90 ($14.48) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.58) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.34 ($14.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($15.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.47.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

