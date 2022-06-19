Wagerr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $368.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $368.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,011,092 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

