Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €176.40 ($183.75).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a one year high of €187.10 ($194.90). The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

