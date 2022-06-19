W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $511.38.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $442.09 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

