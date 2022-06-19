VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VMware by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

