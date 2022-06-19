Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vistra has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

VST stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,112 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

