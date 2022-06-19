VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.76 on Friday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

