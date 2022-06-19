Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

