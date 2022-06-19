Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 649 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.