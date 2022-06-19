Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.71.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.