Vigilare Wealth Management Has $475,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,899,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,464,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,054,000 after buying an additional 77,667 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

