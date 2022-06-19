Vigilare Wealth Management Has $314,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day moving average is $495.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

