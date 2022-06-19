Vigilare Wealth Management Has $283,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

