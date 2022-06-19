Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

