Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

