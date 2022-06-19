Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

