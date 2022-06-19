Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $119.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.