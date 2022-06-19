Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,388. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

