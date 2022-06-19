Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.35. 1,328,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.14. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $461.85 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.