Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in Accenture by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

