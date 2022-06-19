Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 5,478,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.