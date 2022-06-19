Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $31.57 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $31,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,201,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.