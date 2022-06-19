Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. 3,134,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

