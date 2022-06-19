Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,759,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,232,000 after acquiring an additional 604,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. 2,527,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

