Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.99. 3,132,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.