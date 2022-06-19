Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $41,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $47,068,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,890. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

