Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,625. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

