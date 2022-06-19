Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,049. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.68 and its 200 day moving average is $323.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

