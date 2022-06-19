VIG Hits Market Cap of $645,645.63 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $645,645.63 and approximately $509.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

