Victrex (LON:VCT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,200 ($26.70) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,060 ($25.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,564.29 ($31.12).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,643 ($19.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,737.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,980.17. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,585 ($19.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($33.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,651.90). In the last three months, insiders have bought 517 shares of company stock worth $989,368.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

