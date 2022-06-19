Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Capitalization Hits $20.54 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $20.54 million and $230,206.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00256261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.02132296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00257974 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,800,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

