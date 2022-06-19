Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $474,901.92

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $474,901.92 and approximately $45.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.01944860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00124927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00098617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.