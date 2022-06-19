Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $128.01. 4,732,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

