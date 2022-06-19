Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

